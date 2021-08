Secom Turnover Grows 25% YoY To RON153M In 2020

Secom Turnover Grows 25% YoY To RON153M In 2020. Secom, a local business established 30 years ago and held by entrepreneurs Lucia Costea and Andrei Costea, had a turnover of RON153 million in 2020, up 25% from 2019, per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]