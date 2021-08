Speedwell’s Miro Office Project In Baneasa 84% Leased In August 2021 After Signing New Contracts

Speedwell’s Miro Office Project In Baneasa 84% Leased In August 2021 After Signing New Contracts. The Miro office space project developed by Speedwell, a real estate developer held by Didier Balcaen, in Bucharest’s Baneasa area, is 84% leased in August 2021, from 64% in early 2021, after the signing of multiple new contracts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]