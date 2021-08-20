 
AUR: Vaccination, voluntary, this is how it should stay
The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary) deems that anti-COVID vaccination is "voluntary and this is how it should stay", asking the government "to cease with threatening and intimidating" the public workers who do not wish to vaccinate. "AUR demands the Government to immediately put an end to threatening and intimidating the healthcare and education workers, as well as the other public workers who do not wish to vaccinate. Vaccination is voluntary and it has to remain as such. The attempts of threatening and intimidating the Romanians who work in the public sector are unacceptable and the AUR will make any approach for those to cease. We are with the medical staff and the educational staff of Romania, as well as with the clerks who earn a decent pay and we assure them that the AUR will fight to the end in the Parliament of Romania for their freedom," the Member of Parliament, Deputy George Simion, co-chair of the AUR, said in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES. The AUR mentions it has submitted to the Senate a draft law against the vaccination discrimination, which provides for sanctions varying from 3,000 RON to 30,000 RON in fines, should the discrimination aims at one person, and for sanctions ranging from 5,000 RON to 100,000 RON in fines, if the discrimination is targeting a category or group of persons. According to the AUR draft law, "the issuance of any piece of legislation that is discriminating over the vaccine will be seen as a criminal offense and will be sanctioned with 6-month to 2-year in jail, or fine".AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
