As many as 13,234 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 9,305 people were given the priming shot and 3,929 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 9,654,182 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,170,744 persons of whom 5,044,210 received the complete vaccination scheme. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 12 persons experienced side effects - 11 had whole-body reactions and one - a local reaction. As many as 16,950 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,809 local and 15,141 systemic side effects.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)