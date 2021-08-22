 
Romaniapress.com

August 22, 2021

Ruby, a missing 4-year dog, reunited with family, with help from Animal Police
Aug 22, 2021

Ruby, a missing 4-year dog, reunited with family, with help from Animal Police.

A dog that disappeared more than a year ago and which since then has been searched by a family from western Arad was found by policemen at a distance of over 60 kilometers. Ruby is a dog aged four and a half years, black and very curious by nature, as the owners described the four-legged. He ran away from home in June 2020, and has been looked for ever since. The little girls Carla and Ema, aged 10 and four respectively, were the best friends of the quadruped and suffered greatly when they lost him. They did not stop looking for him, posting pictures on all social networks. They glued posters through the city of Arad and the surroundings, they asked on the street about Ruby, but in vain. When they heard that the "Animal Police" had been established, the girls asked their parents to call the police as the last resort to find Ruby. "In one of the actions in the county, the police officers of the Office of Animal Protection heard about a friendly black dog, who appears to be young, but who does not really stay in a place and is eternally on the run. It was located in Sicula, 60 kilometers from Arad. With the girls' prayer in mind to help them find Ruby, they went to see the dog the locals were talking about and, to their delight, it seemed to be Ruby. They didn't tell a word to the girls, not even after it was confirmed that the 4-legged is Ruby, and together with their parents the policemen planned the reunion," said, on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Arad County Police Inspectorate, Claudia Iuga. The moment of the reunion with Ruby is described by the police as a "very emotional" one for the two girls, who embraced the furry friend for a long time and promised to be more careful so that the curious quadruped would never escape from the yard of the house.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

5,643 persons inoculated anti-COVID in past 24 hrs As many as 5,643 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,406 are the first dose and 2,237 the second dose, according to a report released Sunday by the National Committee of Coordination Activities against (...)

Orban: PNL on downward trend, at 20-22 pct, started with PM Citu entering into internal race The president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban says, in northwestern Oradea, that at present the PNL is on a downward trend, somewhere between 20-22 pct, which started once the Prime minister Florin Citu entered the race for the party's chairmanship. Orban was asked what led to (...)

Nine deaths recorded in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs mount death toll to 34,412 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that nine deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, thus mounting the national death toll to 34,412. According to GCS, these are seven women and two men, admitted to hospitals in the counties of (...)

Three localities' protection is Romanian firefighters' mission in Greece The Romanian firefighters who took off for Greece have the mission to protect three localities in the Attica area, the Emergency Situations' General Inspectorate (IGSU) informs on Sunday, in a release. "The rescuers will act to limit the flames so that the spread of fires does not endanger (...)

Head of National Environmental Guard announces regulation on location of air quality sensors Romania is a green oasis on the world's air pollution map and is doing very well compared to other countries in the region, chief commissioner of the National Environmental Guard, Octavian Berceanu, said on Friday. Berceanu announced that a Regulation will be developed in the next period on the (...)

As many as 13,234 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours As many as 13,234 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 9,305 people were given the priming shot and (...)

Romania's Lavinia Vinteleriu wins triple silver in women's weightlifting at European Youth and U15 Championships Romania's Lavinia Vinteleriu won on Friday three silver medals in women's 49 kg weightlifting at the European Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships in Ciechanów (Poland), the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced on Facebook. Vinteleriu, who trains at the CSM Cluj-Napoca sports club (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |