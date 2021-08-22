5,643 persons inoculated anti-COVID in past 24 hrs

5,643 persons inoculated anti-COVID in past 24 hrs. As many as 5,643 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,406 are the first dose and 2,237 the second dose, according to a report released Sunday by the National Committee of Coordination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,669,012 doses have been administered to 5,180,067 people, of which 5,055,278 have received the full schedule. In the last 24 hours, 8 adverse reactions have been recorded, all of which are of a whole-body type. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been registered 16,965 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,809 of local type and 15,156 of general type.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Anamaria Constantin; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]