Romania’s Social Democrats plan to file no-confidence motion against Govt.
Aug 23, 2021
Romania’s Social Democrats plan to file no-confidence motion against Govt..
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government at the beginning of the parliamentary session, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced. Prime minister Florin Citu heads Romania’s Liberal government. The motion of no-confidence would be filed after the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]