Trade Register: Number of deregistered companies up by over 34 pct in first seven months of 2021



Trade Register: Number of deregistered companies up by over 34 pct in first seven months of 2021.

The number of companies deregistered nationwide increased by 34.14% in the first seven months of 2021, YoY, to 37,667 deregistrations, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - 6,048 (plus 39.71% compared to January-July 2020) and in the counties of Timis - 1,781 (plus 51.70%), Cluj - 1,636 (plus 24.70%) and Constanta - 1,603 (plus 31.29%). The counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were Ialomita - 289 (up by 55.38% compared to the first seven months of last year), Calarasi - 321 (plus 44.59%) and Teleorman - 334 (plus 20.14%). The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were registered in the counties of Alba (plus 69.66%), Covasna (plus 60.49%) and Olt (plus 57.14%). During the analyzed period, there were no decreases in the number of deregistered companies. By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 10,307 (plus 36.57% compared to January-July 2020), construction - 3,491 (plus 32.69 %), professional, scientific and technical activities - 3,166 (plus 35.18%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing - 3,090 (plus 55.12%). In July 2021, as many as 5,102 deregistrations of companies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (895) and in the counties of Timis (240), Cluj (226) and Constanta (215).AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)