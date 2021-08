Rodbun Group Signs RON278M Syndicated Loan Contract With BCR, As Arranger, And With Four Other Lenders



Rodbun Group Signs RON278M Syndicated Loan Contract With BCR, As Arranger, And With Four Other Lenders.

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) has arranged a syndicated loan worth RON278 million for Rodbun Group, one of the leading agribusiness companies in Romania.