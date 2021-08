OMV Petrom And TeraPlast Shares To Be Included In FTSE Indices For Emerging Markets

Shares of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) and TeraPlast (TRP.RO) will be included, as of September 20, 2021, in FTSE indices for Emerging Markets, joining Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) and Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]