Banca Transilvania Financial Group Reports 47% Higher Consolidated Net Profit, Of RON1.01B, YoY In 1H/2021
Aug 23, 2021
Banca Transilvania Financial Group ended the first half of 2021 with operating income of RON2.4 billion, up 15% on the year, and consolidated net profit of RON1.01 billion, up 47% from the same period in 2020, per the financial report released (...)
