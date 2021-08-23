Banca Transilvania Financial Group Reports 47% Higher Consolidated Net Profit, Of RON1.01B, YoY In 1H/2021

Banca Transilvania Financial Group Reports 47% Higher Consolidated Net Profit, Of RON1.01B, YoY In 1H/2021. Banca Transilvania Financial Group ended the first half of 2021 with operating income of RON2.4 billion, up 15% on the year, and consolidated net profit of RON1.01 billion, up 47% from the same period in 2020, per the financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]