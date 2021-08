GoodMills Posted 8% Growth in 2020, But Stayed in the Red

GoodMills Posted 8% Growth in 2020, But Stayed in the Red. GoodMills Romania, the maker of Raftul Bunicii flour, owned by the Austrian group of the same name, ended 2020 with turnover worth RON276 million, up 8,3% from the previous year, data from financial analysis platform Confidas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]