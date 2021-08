Tarja Turunen will perform in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca next year

Tarja Turunen will perform in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca next year. Finnish singer Tarja Turunen, former lead vocalist of the symphonic metal band Nightwish, will perform next year in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, according to News.ro. The Bucharest concert will take place at Arenele Romane on October 18, 2022, while the performance in Cluj-Napoca is scheduled (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]