Romania’s Constanta Planetarium to get a 4K hybrid system after modernization
Aug 23, 2021
The Planetarium in Constanta, southeastern Romania, will also feature a 4K hybrid system after modernization. Sky Professionals will be in charge of the upgrade works and will deliver the 4K hybrid installation, together with a full-dome digital astronomical simulator and full-dome (...)
