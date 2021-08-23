 
Romaniapress.com

August 23, 2021

Banca Transilvania Group posts 1.015 bln lei in H1 net consolidated profit
Aug 23, 2021

Banca Transilvania Group posts 1.015 bln lei in H1 net consolidated profit.

Banca Transilvania Group's net consolidated profit for the first half of 2021 stands at 1.015 billion lei, up 47.2 percent compared to the same period last year, with the bank's profit standing at 901 million lei (48.3 percent higher YoY), the group said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Subsidiaries and other capital investments contributed over 114 million lei to BT Group's profitability. The assets of Banca Transilvania Financial Group reached 115.3 billion lei at the end of H1 2021, while the loans portfolio increased to 44.4 billion lei. Customer deposits hit 97.2 billion lei, of which 65.9 billion lei are retail deposits and 31.3 billion lei are corporate deposits. The bank's operational efficiency stands at a comfortable 46.7 percent. Between January and June 2021 Banca Transilvania granted over 114,000 corporate and retail loans, with loans to companies amounting to 4.8 billion lei. The bank has approximately 3.14 million retail customers, almost 360,000 SME & Micro customers and approximately 11,000 corporate customers. In 2021 BT continues to be a relevant partner for the local government and other European programs, having extended in H1 over 560 million lei in loans through the SME Invest and AGRO IMM Invest programs, as well as 648 million lei through guarantee and European funding programs. BT has over 2.3 million single digital customers, representing 67 percent of its active customers. Out of the more than 1,700 BT ATMs, 560 are multifunctional (BT Express Plus), allowing self-banking operations - cash deposits in lei and foreign currency, foreign exchange and contactless cash withdrawals. "It is a period of relaunch for Romania, and Banca Transilvania has contributed to this process once again, by increasing lending and operations processing above the market average. We are the bank of the Romanians, we handle a volume of operations vital for the economy and we have over 7 million Romanians as direct and indirect shareholders. We are optimistic about the development of the economy and of the country, so we put our efforts into continuing their growth and reducing the gaps against Western European economies," Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik said in the release. Banca Transilvania's tax and fee contribution to the state budget in the last five years amounts to over 2.7 billion lei, in direct and indirect taxes, of which 712 million lei in 2020. BT also remains one of the companies with the strongest community commitment, with donations of almost 15 million lei made in the first half of the year. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu, discussions in Kiev with U.S. Secretary of Energy about the bilateral partnership for nuclear projects Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed on Monday in Kiev with the Secretary of Energy of the United States of America, Jennifer Granholm, about the partnership with the USA for nuclear projects and about Romania’s commitment regarding the cooperation on the energy area, during a meeting held on (...)

Garbage crisis: State of alert in Bucharest District 1 not extended An extension to the state of alert in Bucharest District 1 has been denied, Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica told the media on Monday. According to him, the decision was made based on information received from the Public Health Directorate (DSP), the Environmental Guard and the Environmental (...)

Orban accuses purges against party fellows who support him in the internal elections in PNL National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban (photo L) accuses “purges” among liberal colleagues who support him for the party’s helm, in the September 25 elections, in which he is running against Prime Minister Florin Citu.”This management, that purges those who are against me, is not (...)

Citu, at the inaugural summit for the release of Crimea Platform: Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains firmly committed to the implementation of a non-recognition policy of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu told the opening in Kiev on (...)

PM Citu meets Ukrainian counterpart, reiterates Romania's readiness to advance bilateral cooperation Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in Kiev on Monday, in which context he reiterated Romania’s readiness to advance bilateral cooperation and voiced Romania’s desire to ensure respect for the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian (...)

Afghanistan could have a significant impact on the global economy Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The world is witnessing yet another major crisis – images of the Taliban entering Kabul, civilians fighting desperately to board planes leaving the airport, clinging onto their landing gear. Human suffering has been plastered all (...)

Time to Kill By Vlad Popescu ‘The album starts with a bizarre, almost whispered sentence: “we came in”. But it ends on the same strange note, with the question: “isn’t this where…?”. This way, if you leave the album on replay and pay great attention, you will hear: “Isn’t this where we came... The post Time to (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |