Organic Wine Producer Vifrana's Net Loss Shrinks To RON594,700 In 1H/2021 Vs RON879,300 In 1H/2020

Organic wine producer Vifrana (BIOW.RO) on Monday said it registered a net loss of RON594,725 in the first half of 2021, lower than the RON879,300 level reported in the same period in 2020, and a turnover of RON2.1 million, down 5.15% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]