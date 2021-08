Online Bookstore Libris.ro Earmarks EUR4M Investments for Next 3 Years

Libris.ro, one of Romania's largest online bookstores, is set to invest around EUR4 million over the next three years, both to expand its Brasov book warehouse, as well as in the technology area.