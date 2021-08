DN Agrar Group Raises RON24.8M In Private Placement Of Shares

DN Agrar Group Raises RON24.8M In Private Placement Of Shares. DN Agrar, a Dutch-held group of firms operating in the fields of animal husbandry, farm production, farming services, logistics, transportation, tourism and advisory services, has attracted RON24.8 million from investors that hold 25.7% of the share capital, following a private placement of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]