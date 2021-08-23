The demand for factoring from small and midsize businesses has seen a dramatic increase, compared to 2020 (press release)



The demand for factoring from small and midsize businesses has seen a dramatic increase, compared to 2020 (press release).

The demand for factoring from SMBs and micro-enterprises has increased by more than 60% during the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year, shows the analysis of Instant Factoring, the first Romanian fintech that offers online factoring services. Construction (...)