Colliers: Effects of the pandemic still visible on Romania’s office market in H1
Aug 23, 2021
Colliers: Effects of the pandemic still visible on Romania’s office market in H1.
The office market activity in Romania showed limited signs of return to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of the year, as companies were still not sure when most of their employees would return to the office, according to a report by Colliers. Gross demand for modern office spaces (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]