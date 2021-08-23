Colliers: Effects of the pandemic still visible on Romania’s office market in H1

Colliers: Effects of the pandemic still visible on Romania’s office market in H1. The office market activity in Romania showed limited signs of return to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of the year, as companies were still not sure when most of their employees would return to the office, according to a report by Colliers. Gross demand for modern office spaces (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]