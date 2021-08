Credit Europe Bank Romania Net Profit Grows 35% To RON20.5M, Revenue Falls 10% To RON112M In 1H/2021

Credit Europe Bank Romania Net Profit Grows 35% To RON20.5M, Revenue Falls 10% To RON112M In 1H/2021. Credit Europe Bank Romania on Monday reported a net profit of RON20.5 million in the first six months of 2021, up 35.23% from the year-earlier period, and revenue of RON112 million, 10% lower on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]