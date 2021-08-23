 
August 23, 2021

Carrefour and Bringo launch 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi
Carrefour and Bringo announced the launch of a new 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi, which can be used by customers living close to certain Carrefour Market stores included in the program. The new service is currently available in certain areas of Bucharest and Iasi. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
