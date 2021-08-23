IntMin Bode: First electronic identity cards to be issued in September

IntMin Bode: First electronic identity cards to be issued in September. Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode told a Monday's press conference that the first electronic identity cards will be handed to their holders in September. "On August 2, the pilot project was initiated, from which we expect to generate the necessary information to establish the program for the extension and generalization of the electronic identity card issuing. Within the pilot project, the following activities have been carried out so far: a number of 100 applications for the issuance of the electronic identity card were received from August 2 to August 18. The time to resolve an application for the issuance of the electronic identity card we projected in this pilot program somewhere at 20 minutes. I mention that the 15 minute deadline has not been exceeded so far, so we have a response to how long we can take an application - 15 minutes. The application for the issuance of the identity card is generated automatically, it is not required to be completed by the citizen," said Lucian Bode. He also said that the pace set for the applicant's scheduling application is 15 applications per day and that technical tests have been carried out between the structures involved. The minister also made a series of clarifications in connection with a series of debates in the public space, showing that the respective documents will have the flag and coat of arms of the country, and the address will be written on the back. Regarding the lack of mentioning the blood type on the document, Bode said that no medical institution takes into account the blood type on the identity card, but finds it in a few seconds. As to the discussions regarding the sex / gender of the owner, Bode specified that the authorities opted for the "gender" variant. The Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode announced on August 2 the start of the pilot program regarding the issuance of the electronic identity card within a pilot project carried out in Cluj-Napoca, in which 5,000 such documents will be issued. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]