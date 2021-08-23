PM Citu discusses in Kiev with the US Secretary of Energy about partnership for nuclear projects



Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed on Monday in Kiev with the Secretary of Energy of the United States of America, Jennifer Granholm, about the partnership with the USA for nuclear projects and about Romania's commitment regarding the cooperation on the energy area, during a meeting held on the sidelines of the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform. "We had a very good meeting with the Secretary of Energy of the United States on the sidelines of the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform. Among other things, I discussed with Jennifer Granholm about the partnership with the USA for nuclear projects and about Romania's commitment to cooperation on the energy area," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Guvernul României/facebook.com