Freight Carrier Transport Trade Services Posts 45% Higher Profit in H1. Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), the largest freight carrier on the Danube, on Monday announced it concluded the first half with RON27.3 net million profit, an increase of 44.4% on the year-ago period, while revenue went up 9.5% to almost RON274 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]