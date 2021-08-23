PM Citu in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart voices wish for Romanian minority rights being respected

According to a Government's release, the meeting of the two senior officials took place on the sidelines of the Crimea International Platform Summit, a format which Romania has joined. "On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, on which occasion he reiterated Romania's readiness to advance bilateral cooperation, including by organizing a new session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation this year. At the same time, the two prime ministers expressed their desire to boost sectoral cooperation, with priority in the field of transport and infrastructure, and to open common border crossings. In this context, he voiced Romania's wish for ensuring the respect of the rights of the persons belonging to the Romanian minority," shows the release. The Crimea International Platform is a recent initiative by Ukraine aimed at strengthening the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and, ultimately, facilitating the return of Crimea to Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]