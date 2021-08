Romania Smartphone Market Expected to Grow to EUR1.2B in 2021

Romania Smartphone Market Expected to Grow to EUR1.2B in 2021. Romania’s smartphone market continues to grow and should reach EUR1.2 billion by yearend, as people allocate higher and higher budgets for premium models, since the smartphone has become a device one cannot do without nowadays, both in their personal lives and for work (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]