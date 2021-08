Cooperativa Agricola Tara Mea to Sell Food Products of Own Portfolio in Cora Romania Network

Cooperativa Agricola Tara Mea to Sell Food Products of Own Portfolio in Cora Romania Network. Agricultural cooperative Cooperativa agricola integrata Tara Mea, headquartered in Vaslui and having over 1,000 farmers as members, this August signed a partnership with French-Belgian retailer Cora to sell its products in its Romanian store network, according to the cooperative’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]