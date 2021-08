Travel Agency Aerotravel Posted 270% Higher Demand in 1H 2021 vs 1H 2020, but Still Below 2019 Level

Antonio Nitu, general manager of travel agency Aerotravel, says he noticed rising demand for business travel, with Romanian small and medium-sized companies starting asking for both outbound and inbound travel packages for their employees (...)