Holde Agri Invest Finalizes Acquisition Of Videle Farm For RON14.3M. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, said in a stock market report Tuesday that it finalized the acquisition of Agrocom Exim Prod SRL and the full integration of the Videle farm into its structure. The transaction amounts to RON14.3 million for 2,400 hectares of land under (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]