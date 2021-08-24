Sphera Franchise Group Benefits From BRK Financial Group’s Market Maker Services As Of August 24

Sphera Franchise Group Benefits From BRK Financial Group’s Market Maker Services As Of August 24. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, will benefit from market maker services provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK), starting Tuesday (August 24), in order to increase the liquidity of shares traded on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]