Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by promoting four employees to directors in the risk advisory, tax, financial advisory and audit and assurance practices



Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by promoting four employees to directors in the risk advisory, tax, financial advisory and audit and assurance practices.

Deloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting four employees to the position of directors in the risk advisory, tax, financial advisory and audit and assurance practices, following their contribution and commitment to serving clients and to developing their teams. Andrada Tanase (...)