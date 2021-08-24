PM Citu: I'm interested in keeping same tax system until 2024 the least

PM Citu: I'm interested in keeping same tax system until 2024 the least. Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday said, at a discussion with representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, that he wants the tax system to remain the same at least until 2024, without tax increases. "Since our last discussion, we also have a Minister of Finance whom you could have a dialogue with. Today he has a press conference to present some modifications, I'd say, very good ones at the Tax Code. We're not talking about taxes and so on, I'm going to stay at what I said at the beginning of the year for this government: we're not increasing taxes. (...) So, I am interested in remaining with the same tax system until 2024 at least," Citu said, at the consultations carried out in the online system with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania. He brought to mind that the e-billing programme is due to start as a pilot project in the first part of September.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]