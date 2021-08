Broadhurst-controlled Electroaparataj Went into the Red in 1H 2021

Broadhurst-controlled Electroaparataj Went into the Red in 1H 2021. Electroaparataj Targoviste, a maker of electrical equipment and electrotechnical accessories, ended the first half of 2021 with net losses of RON415,425, compared with net profit worth RON711,115 in the same period of last year, amid turnover of RON4.5 million, down 42.9%, according to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]