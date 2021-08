Simtel Team Installs Over 1,300 Photovoltaic Panels For Kaufland Romania

Simtel Team Installs Over 1,300 Photovoltaic Panels For Kaufland Romania. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, has built for Kaufland Romania, one of the largest retail companies in Europe, two power plants which entailed the installation of over 1,300 photovoltaic (solar) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]