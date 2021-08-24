Citu: Utmost priorities at school year start - safety of children, unfolding classes with physical presence

Citu: Utmost priorities at school year start - safety of children, unfolding classes with physical presence. Prime Minister Florin Citu told prefects to prepare for the start of the school year, stating that the utmost priorities are the safety of children and the unfolding of classes, in pandemic conditions, with physical presence. "As far as the school year is concerned, it is clear that we need a check on all the buildings in which schools operate, where this has not yet been done. So that is the priority zero. I want to eliminate those dangers from the start, where there are problems, to know exactly where the problem schools are and to see how we can solve the situation. We would like to eliminate this year, as much as possible, those dysfunctions that we see at the beginning of each school year. That is why we are now preparing for the beginning of the school year. On the one hand, it is true that we are still in a pandemic, and we must take this into account. (...) I want school to start with physical presence and stay that way, so we must take all measures, respect all the rules we have for protection against COVID. So for the beginning of the school year the utmost priorities are: children's safety and of course for the school year to remain with physical presence under pandemic conditions," Citu said on Tuesday at the videoconference with the prefects. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]