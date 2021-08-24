 
Romaniapress.com

August 24, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine coverage, near 49pct in Bucharest
Aug 24, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine coverage, near 49pct in Bucharest.

Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that in Bucharest almost 49% of people are vaccinated among the eligible population aged 12 years and over. "Regarding the vaccine coverage, it is almost 49% in Bucharest, so we will easily reach 50% vaccination coverage among the eligible population aged 12 years and over; Cluj County is next, at 45.2% vaccination coverage among the eligible residing population," Gheorghita said at a news conference. He added that there are 12 counties in Romania that have a vaccination coverage rate above the national average - 30%; there are another 27 counties that have vaccination coverage rate of between 20% and 29.9% and there are only three counties where vaccine coverage is under 20 %. "Also, at the level of the mass vaccination campaign, since December 27, almost 5.19 million people have got vaccinated with at least one dose, with most of them - over 5 million people - being fully vaccinated," said Gheorghita. He added that the 12-15-years age group has a vaccination coverage rate of about 4%. "There are almost 33,000 children aged 12 to 15 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 150,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 19 who have received at least one dose of vaccine; basically we are talking about a percentage of vaccine coverage of about 20%." The 60-69 age group has the highest vaccination coverage, of almost 39%, followed by 50-59 group, almost 37.5% and the 70-79 age group - 36%. In the over 80 age group we have about 19.5% vaccine coverage rate and an assessment by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) for the weeks August 2 - 15 shows a more pronounced trend of cases of disease in the over 80 age group, where the risk of trending to severe forms is higher, Gheorghita also said. He drew attention to the fact that there is a trend of new cases in young people. Also, the average age of deaths is decreasing, currently standing at 67 as against 71 as previously known, and for registered deaths, while 94.5% of them included comorbidities, currently in deaths recorded in the weeks of August 2-15 only 88.3% of the deceased had comorbidities. Gheorghita said that this strengthens the higher probability of severe forms of COVID-19 being developed, including among younger people and those who do not have associated chronic diseases, which is worrying. "As we have already revealed, at the moment, the vaccination against COVID-19 can prevent the loss of human lives and deaths. (...)," Gheorghita also said. Regarding side effects nationwide, he noted that as of August 23, 16,976 cases of post-vaccination adverse reactions had been reported, with a reporting rate of 1.75 per 1,000 doses administered, most of which were general, common, anticipated reactions, such as fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia and mild allergic reactions such as hives. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CNCAV: 13,409 people have been vaccinated against COVID in the last 24 hours Bucharest, Aug 24 /Agerpres/ - 13,409 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,323 are the first dose and 4,086 the second dose, according to a report issued on Tuesday by the National Committee for the (...)

LIFE IS HARD and its holdings reach a turnover of 15.7 million RON in the first semester LIFE IS HARD (LIH), a technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), AeRo market, announces a turnover of 15.7 million RON and a gross profit of 1.8 million RON in the first half of 2021, a result recorded by LIH and the companies in which it has holdings,... The post LIFE IS (...)

Romania's DefMin Ciuca , Pakistan's Gen. Raza underline the importance of strengthening defence ties Romania’s Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Romania’s Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu on Tuesday welcomed Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Staff Committee Nadeem Raza. According to a press statement sent to Agerpres by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), in their conversation, the high (...)

Amber partners with N3TWORK to develop the latest game from the Tetris universe Tetris Beat is available exclusively on Apple Arcade Amber, the largest independent video game development studio in Romania, announces the launch of Tetris Beat, an Apple Arcade exclusive game that fuses the hit gameplay of Tetris with innovative rhythm mechanics and features exclusive music (...)

PM Citu wants the tax system to remain the same at least until 2024 Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday said, at a discussion with representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, that he wants the tax system to remain the same at least until 2024, without tax increases. “Since our last discussion, we also have a Minister of Finance whom you... (...)

FinMin on zero taxes on minimum wage: I find it hard to believe that we can apply at this time The Minister of Finance, Dan Vilceanu, considers that the non-taxation of the minimum wage, even for certain categories of taxpayers, is a difficult measure to apply at this moment, when the budget deficit must be pursued. On the other hand, the minister argues that once there is a category (...)

EcoMin Nasui: Romanians who want higher pay for their work do not ask for any privilege Romanians who want higher pay for their work do not ask for any privilege, but only not to take half of their salary to pay all kinds of privileges for the politically connected, says Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui. “When it comes to leaving money to working Romanians, it is a... The post (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |