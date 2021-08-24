COVID-19 Delta variant about to become dominant in Romania in fourth wave

COVID-19 Delta variant about to become dominant in Romania in fourth wave. Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that Romania is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Delta variant of the virus is about to become dominant in the country. "It is clear that we are currently on an upward trend from an epidemiological point of view; we are in the 4th wave, we are recording rising number of new cases and as a result of the fact that the Delta variant is about to become dominant in Romania," Gheorghita said at a news conference. He added that an important reason for the increase in the number of cases now is increased mobility, increased interaction between people, corroborated with the violation of preventative measures, and that is why the situation is not expected to stabilise in the period immediately ahead. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]