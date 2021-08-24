Coronavirus/Mihaila: INSP considers we may reach 4,000 patients in peak pandemic periods

Coronavirus/Mihaila: INSP considers we may reach 4,000 patients in peak pandemic periods. Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Tuesday that the latest report received from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) shows that, during the pandemic peak of the fourth wave, it is possible to reach approximately 4,000 of hospitalized patients. "The latest report from the National Institute of Public Health is in fact correcting a previous report and estimates that the peak may be around the end of September. But it is an estimate, we can expect changes from this estimate, and in the worst case scenario INSP estimates that we could reach approximately 4,000 patients hospitalized during pandemic peak periods. This is the worst case scenario," said Ioana Mihaila.