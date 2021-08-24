Deloitte Romania Promotes Four Employees To Directors In Risk Advisory, Tax And Financial Advisory, Audit Practices

Deloitte Romania Promotes Four Employees To Directors In Risk Advisory, Tax And Financial Advisory, Audit Practices. Deloitte Romania expands its management team by promoting four employees to the position of directors in the risk advisory, tax advisory, financial advisory and audit and assurance practices, following their contribution and commitment to serving clients and developing their (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]