Bankata.ro Gets EUR180,000 Financing For Business Development
Aug 24, 2021
Bankata.ro Gets EUR180,000 Financing For Business Development.
Bankata.ro, an independent and digital platform providing complete financial product aggregation services, has received a financing of EUR180,000 for the development and implementation of its business plan.
