BRK Financial Group To Provide Market Maker Services To Sphera Franchise Group As Of August 24

BRK Financial Group To Provide Market Maker Services To Sphera Franchise Group As Of August 24. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, will benefit from the Issuer's Market Maker (IMM) services provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK), starting August 24, 2021, in order to increase the liquidity of shares traded on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]