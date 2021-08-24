EduMin Cimpeanu: Opening of the school year with in-person instruction will take place on September 13



The opening of the school year with in-person instruction will take place on September 13 for all students, and parents may agree or oppose their children over 12 being vaccinated by filling in some forms, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu (photo) said Tuesday. “The opening ceremony will have a (...)