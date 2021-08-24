Amber partners with N3TWORK to develop the latest game from the Tetris universe

Amber partners with N3TWORK to develop the latest game from the Tetris universe. Tetris Beat is available exclusively on Apple Arcade Amber, the largest independent video game development studio in Romania, announces the launch of Tetris Beat, an Apple Arcade exclusive game that fuses the hit gameplay of Tetris with innovative rhythm mechanics and features exclusive music (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]