FinMin on zero taxes on minimum wage: I find it hard to believe that we can apply at this time.

The Minister of Finance, Dan Vilceanu, considers that the non-taxation of the minimum wage, even for certain categories of taxpayers, is a difficult measure to apply at this moment, when the budget deficit must be pursued. On the other hand, the minister argues that once there is a category (...)