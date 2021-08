Gheorghita: COVID-19 Delta variant about to become dominant in Romania

Gheorghita: COVID-19 Delta variant about to become dominant in Romania. Chairman of Romania’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that Romania is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Delta variant of the virus is about to become dominant in the country. “It is clear that we are currently on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]