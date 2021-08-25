Daikin Romania launches its own online store and becomes the first air conditioning system manufacturer selling directly to consumers
Aug 25, 2021
Daikin Romania launches its own online store and becomes the first air conditioning system manufacturer selling directly to consumers.
Daikin is the first manufacturer in the local HVAC-R market to invest in its own ecommerce platform. Romania, the first country in the Daikin group with its own e-shop Daikin Romania, the local subsidiary of the world leader in the air conditioning market, launches the online store (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]