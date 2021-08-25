Romanian group Holde Agri Invest completes acquisition of 2,400-hectare Videle farm

Romanian group Holde Agri Invest completes acquisition of 2,400-hectare Videle farm. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company that operates agricultural land, said on August 24 that it completed the acquisition of Videle farm in Teleorman county for RON 14.3 million. Following this transaction, Videle farm becomes the third ‘nucleus’ of Holde Agri Invest, alongside Rosiori and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]