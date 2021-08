Peer Gebauer is the new German ambassador to Romania

Peer Gebauer is the new German ambassador to Romania. New German ambassador to Romania Peer Gebauer has officially started his mandate on Tuesday, August 24, after presenting his letter of accreditation to President Klaus Iohannis. "Ambassador Peer Gebauer presented today to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the letter of accreditation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]