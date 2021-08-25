Romanian Business Leaders: Romanian entrepreneurs demand firm measures to keep Romania open

Romanian Business Leaders: Romanian entrepreneurs demand firm measures to keep Romania open. Romanian Business Leaders organization encourages the Romanian Government to take firm action as the Romanian business environment and society as a whole can no longer afford to bear the cost of closing schools and new restrictions affecting the economy, reads a press release of the organization. According to the source, in the first part of 2021 the Romanian economy recovered the loss from 2020 and it is in everyone's interest that this trend be maintained so as to return to normalcy. As hospitals prepare for a new wave of serious cases, business leaders call on the government to speed up vaccination, the only scientifically validated method that can protect the society. "We welcome the incentives announced by the Government, such as the granting of meal vouchers and the organization of lotteries. In fact, Romanian Business Leaders has decided to lend a helping hand in pro vaccination communication and as of end July has been running a digital campaign to encourage vaccination in environments with a predominantly unvaccinated population. However, communication is not enough, we are convinced that the Government must follow the model of Western countries and take firm measures to increase vaccination rate and prevent an increase in incidence, which could again lead to the closing of the economy and schools. Vaccination will help limit the costs for society as a whole, in addition to the direct effects in public health," said Dragos Petrescu, RBL president. Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) is an apolitical, non-governmental and non-profit organization that offers a platform for action and social involvement for 1,000+ top entrepreneurs and executives in the private business environment. RBL is a founding member of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), a private initiative that provides a coherent basis for consultation with the Government and other public institutions on issues that have an impact on Romania's economic and business climate.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]